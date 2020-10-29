1/
Marianna des Garennes
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Marianna's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Marianna Elizabeth Konta des Garennes passed away Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020, at home in Shorewood, Ill.

She was born Nov. 18, 1946 in Czechoslovakia to Emma (Koch) and Anton Konta. Marianna and her parents emigrated to the U.S. when she was a young girl and she grew up in Philadelphia.

She married David des Garennes on Nov. 21, 1970. She and David lived in Doylestown, Pa., Wausau, Wis., Springfield, Mo., Greenville, Wis., and most recently, Shorewood, Ill. No matter where she lived, Marianna cultivated beautiful flower and vegetable gardens. She loved cooking for her family and vacations on the Jersey shore. Above all, Marianna valued family.

She is survived by her husband of 50 years, David M. des Garennes; her five children, Jeanine des Garennes Cahill (Thomas Cahill), Christine des Garennes (Geoffrey Pociask), David J. des Garennes, James des Garennes (Cortney Gray), and Kathleen des Garennes (Adam Bembenek); and her grandchildren, Thomas, Henry and Leah Cahill, Maxwell and Natalie Pociask, Celine, David A. and Joseph des Garennes, Donovan des Garennes, and Roman and Liev Bembenek.

She was preceded in death by her parents and half-brother, Tibor Fejes.

For a complete obituary, please visit her Memorial Tribute at the funeral home's web site below, where you can share a favorite memory or leave a condolence.

Fred C. Dames Funeral Home,

Joliet, Ill.

www.fredcdames.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Oct. 29, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved