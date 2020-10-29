Marianna Elizabeth Konta des Garennes passed away Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020, at home in Shorewood, Ill.She was born Nov. 18, 1946 in Czechoslovakia to Emma (Koch) and Anton Konta. Marianna and her parents emigrated to the U.S. when she was a young girl and she grew up in Philadelphia.She married David des Garennes on Nov. 21, 1970. She and David lived in Doylestown, Pa., Wausau, Wis., Springfield, Mo., Greenville, Wis., and most recently, Shorewood, Ill. No matter where she lived, Marianna cultivated beautiful flower and vegetable gardens. She loved cooking for her family and vacations on the Jersey shore. Above all, Marianna valued family.She is survived by her husband of 50 years, David M. des Garennes; her five children, Jeanine des Garennes Cahill (Thomas Cahill), Christine des Garennes (Geoffrey Pociask), David J. des Garennes, James des Garennes (Cortney Gray), and Kathleen des Garennes (Adam Bembenek); and her grandchildren, Thomas, Henry and Leah Cahill, Maxwell and Natalie Pociask, Celine, David A. and Joseph des Garennes, Donovan des Garennes, and Roman and Liev Bembenek.She was preceded in death by her parents and half-brother, Tibor Fejes.For a complete obituary, please visit her Memorial Tribute at the funeral home's web site below, where you can share a favorite memory or leave a condolence.Fred C. Dames Funeral Home,Joliet, Ill.