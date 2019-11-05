|
|
Marianne F. Kruce passed away peacefully at her home on Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019. She was 74.
She was born and raised in Philadelphia before becoming a longtime resident of Bucks County.
Marianne enjoyed doing needlepoint, baking and crafting. She was a very dedicated and very involved member of Holy Innocents St. Paul's Church.
Marianne is survived by her daughter, Denise Kruce, her two grandsons, Aleks and Jack, and she will be greatly missed by her sisters, brothers, nieces and nephews.
Family and friends will be received from 10 to 10:45 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 7, at Holy Innocents St. Paul's Church, 7001 Torresdale Ave., Philadelphia, PA 19135, with her funeral service to be held at 11 a.m. Interment will follow the service in Whitemarsh Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Marianne's name may be made to Holy Innocents St. Paul's Church at the above address.
James O. Bradley Funeral Home,
Penndel
www.jamesobradley.com
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Nov. 5, 2019