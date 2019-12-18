Home

Marianne H. Ferraro

Marianne H. (Hellmann) Ferraro of Mount Laurel, N.J. passed away while surrounded by loving family on Friday, Dec. 13, 2019. She was 73.

Mrs. Ferraro was born and raised in Philadelphia, Pa., moved to Bensalem, Pa. in 1975, and then Ivyland, Pa. in 2002. In 2012, she moved to North Wildwood, N.J. and made Mount Laurel home in 2017.

Marianne had a terrific sense of humor, loved the ocean, sang in numerous church choirs, and was a dedicated LPN at Twining Village, a senior living community. But above all, she cherished the time spent with family and will be deeply missed by those she leaves behind.  

Marianne was preceded in death by her beloved spouse, Dr. Louis Ferraro Jr., in 2001.

She is survived by her children, Louis Ferraro III and Lisa Ferraro (Glen Feller), two grandchildren, Devon and Madison, and one great-grandchild, Lance.  

Her Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 21, at Saint Ephrem Catholic Church, 5400 Hulmeville Road, Bensalem, Pa. Interment will follow at Resurrection Cemetery, 5201 Hulmeville, Road, Bensalem, Pa.  

In lieu of flowers, please dedicate her memory at a .

Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Dec. 18, 2019
