Marianne Newell of Morrisville, Pa. passed away Sunday, May 19, 2019, at Jefferson Bucks Hospital, Langhorne, Pa. She was 75.
Born in Trenton, N.J., she lived in Morrisville for the past 36 years.
Prior to her retirement, she was employed as a retail manager with Boscov's department store in Neshaminy Mall for 20 years. Marianne enjoyed gardening, playing Scrabble with her husband, Sudoku, and solving crossword puzzles.
Marianne was the daughter of the late John W. and Viola J. (Pisarowicz) Bugdal, and wife of the late Daniel Newell. She was also preceded in death by her brother, John Jr., and her sister-in-law, Ann Toomey Bugdal.
She is survived by her son, David C. Newell of Morrisville, her granddaughter, Delanie R. Newell of Oregon, as well as by her former daughter-in-law, Rose Hansen. Also surviving are her brothers, Donald of Mercerville, N.J. and Robert and his wife, Ann Marie, of Lawrenceville, N.J.; her uncle, Richard Bugdal of Miami, Fla.; her husband's brothers and wives, Denny and Sue Newell, Chuck and Marianne Newell, and Bill and Melanie Newell; and her many cousins, nieces and nephews.
Memorial services and interment in Morrisville Cemetery will be announced at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, please make memorial contributions to the Levittown-Fairless Hills Rescue Squad, 7405 New Falls Rd., Levittown, PA 19055, www.lfhrs.com, or to Villa Victoria Academy, 376 West Upper Ferry Rd., Ewing, NJ 08628, villavictoria.org.
J. Allen Hooper Funeral Chapel,
Morrisville
www.hooperfuneralchapel.com
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on June 2, 2019