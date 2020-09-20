Marianne T. Vincent went to her heavenly home on Monday, Sept. 14, 2020, in Albuquerque, N.M.



She was born in Philadelphia, Pa. on Sept. 2, 1933 to Mary (Burns) Davis and Alfred T. Davis Jr. She attended the Gesu School and John W. Hallahan Catholic High School. Marianne worked in the secretarial pool at TV Guide and at McCloskey and Company.



She married the late Don Vincent in 1958, and they settled in Bensalem, where they raised their children. Marianne worked at the Woolworth's store in Neshaminy Mall.



She was a member at Our Lady of Fatima Church in Bensalem and later at several non-denominational churches in the area.



Marianne was preceded in death by her parents, her son, Peter Vincent, and her brother, Alfred "Sonny" Davis III.



She is survived by her daughters, Donna Berger (Francis) of New Orleans, La., Denise Rittler (John) of Croydon, Pa., Dorothy Martin (Steve) of Albuquerque, N.M., and daughter-in-law, Vera Vincent of Philadelphia. She is also survived by eight grandchildren, Daniel Berger, Joshua Martin (Evelynn Moore), Emily Barnitz (Joey), Jacob Martin, Jolene Martin, Rebekah May (Evan), Mark Berger (Amber), and Josiah Berger; her beloved sister, Maria Forte of Cherry Hill, N.J.; five great grandchildren; and many other relatives and friends.



Services will be private. Her final resting place will be Rosedale Memorial Park, Bensalem.



In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Samaritan's Purse.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store