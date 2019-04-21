Home

James J. Dougherty Funeral Home Inc.
2200 Trenton Rd.
Levittown, PA 19056-1421
(215) 943-7240
Marie Brown
Marie was born in Plains, Pa., to Patrick and Helen Brannan and raised in Inkerman, Pa. She attended Jenkins Township High School and Misericordia College. After college, she worked at Metropolitan Life Insurance.

Marie married Charles G. Brown, "Brownie", in 1954, and moved to Levittown to live her entire life.

Marie was a woman of strong faith and was active in St. Michael the Archangel Church and School. She was devoted to her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. Whether it was at the Jersey shore or "up state" she loved spending time with her family. Marie had a terrific sense of humor and loved a good practical joke! Always with a twinkle in her eye and a smile on her face, Marie loved and was loved by all.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Helen and Patrick Brannan; her brother, Joseph Brannan; and her beloved husband, Charles G. Brown.

Marie will be greatly missed by her nine children and their spouses, Charles and Claire, Patrick and Lynn, Michael and Barb, Tim and Clare, Mariana and John (Wartella), David and Johnnie, Neil and Janice, Joseph, Moira and Tom (Kutz). Marie was the amazing grandmom to 17 grandchildren and two greatgrandchildren. She will be fondly remembered by her healthcare providers who became friends, who became family, Sally Spinosa and Gretchen Moran. We extend special appreciation to Heartland Hospice Care who made her days more comfortable.

Family and friends may call from 6 until 8 p.m. Monday, at the James J. Dougherty Funeral Home, 2200 Trenton Road, Levittown. Friends also may call from 10 until 11 a.m. Tuesday, at St. Michael the Archangel Church, 66 Levittown Parkway, Levittown, where her funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Interment will take place at 11 a.m. Wednesday, in Mt. Olivet Cemetery in Wyoming, Pa.

In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the hospice providers of your choice.James J. Dougherty Funeral Home,

Levittown

www.doughertyfuneralhome.com
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Apr. 21, 2019
