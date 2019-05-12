Home

Marie A. Brown Obituary
Marie A. Brown passed away Friday, May 3, 2019, at St. Mary Medical Center. She was 59.

Born in Trenton, N.J., daughter of the late Catherine and Jerome Spain, she had been a Levittown resident for the past 28 years.

Wife of the late William Brown, she is survived by her children, Meghan Brown, Rachel Brown, Andrew Brown and Matthew Brown; her grandson and best friend, Matthew; two sisters, Virginia Hughes and Cathy Koester and her husband; John, her niece, Amanda; and nephews, Ryan, Connor and Quinn.

Relatives and friends are invited to attend her Memorial Mass at 11 a.m. Saturday, May 18, at St. Ann Church, Bristol Borough. Friends may call from 10 a.m. until time of Mass at the Church.

In lieu of flowers, donations to offset the funeral costs may be made to the Wade Funeral Home, 1002 Radcliffe Street, Bristol, PA 19007.

Published in Bucks County Courier Times on May 12, 2019
