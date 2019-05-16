Home

POWERED BY

Services
Molden Funeral Chapel
133 Otter St
Bristol, PA 19007
(215) 788-6612
Visitation
Saturday, May 18, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Molden Funeral Chapel
133 Otter St
Bristol, PA 19007
View Map
Funeral
Saturday, May 18, 2019
11:00 AM
Molden Funeral Chapel
133 Otter St
Bristol, PA 19007
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Marie Brenner
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marie B. Brenner


1926 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Marie B. Brenner Obituary
Marie B. Brenner of Croydon passed away Saturday, May 11, 2019. She was 93.

She was born April 11, 1926 to the late Daniel and Rebecca Gordon. She lived most of her life in Croydon while spending 17 years in Port St. Lucie, Florida.

Marie enjoyed crocheting, reading, and dancing. She was a parishioner of St. Thomas Aquinas Church and was a member of the Croydon VFW Ladies Auxiliary for many years.

Marie was preceded in death by her husband, Edward Brenner; son, Wayne Brenner; granddaughter, Michele Crew; brothers, Edmond Gordon, Joseph Gordon, and Raymond Gordon; and sisters, Martha Sturm, Rose Maguzzu, and Rebecca Brenner.

Marie is survived by her son, Edward Brenner and wife, Donna; daughter, Dolores Rugg and husband, John, and Wayne's wife, Audrey Brenner; grandchildren, John and Colleen Rugg, Michael Rugg, Danielle and AJ Trocelliti, Tina and Jason Cooksley, Zachary Brenner, Raymond and Tiffany Seeds; 12 great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.

The visitation will be from 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday, May 18, at Molden Funeral Chapel & Cremation Service, 133 Otter St., Bristol, PA 19007, where a funeral ceremony will follow at 11 a.m. Burial will take place at Resurrection Cemetery, 5201 Hulmeville Rd., Bensalem, PA 19020.

Condolences for the family may be expressed at the funeral home's web site below.

Molden Funeral Chapel,

Bristol

www.moldenfuneralchapel.com
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on May 16, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Molden Funeral Chapel
Download Now