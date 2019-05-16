|
Marie B. Brenner of Croydon passed away Saturday, May 11, 2019. She was 93.
She was born April 11, 1926 to the late Daniel and Rebecca Gordon. She lived most of her life in Croydon while spending 17 years in Port St. Lucie, Florida.
Marie enjoyed crocheting, reading, and dancing. She was a parishioner of St. Thomas Aquinas Church and was a member of the Croydon VFW Ladies Auxiliary for many years.
Marie was preceded in death by her husband, Edward Brenner; son, Wayne Brenner; granddaughter, Michele Crew; brothers, Edmond Gordon, Joseph Gordon, and Raymond Gordon; and sisters, Martha Sturm, Rose Maguzzu, and Rebecca Brenner.
Marie is survived by her son, Edward Brenner and wife, Donna; daughter, Dolores Rugg and husband, John, and Wayne's wife, Audrey Brenner; grandchildren, John and Colleen Rugg, Michael Rugg, Danielle and AJ Trocelliti, Tina and Jason Cooksley, Zachary Brenner, Raymond and Tiffany Seeds; 12 great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.
The visitation will be from 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday, May 18, at Molden Funeral Chapel & Cremation Service, 133 Otter St., Bristol, PA 19007, where a funeral ceremony will follow at 11 a.m. Burial will take place at Resurrection Cemetery, 5201 Hulmeville Rd., Bensalem, PA 19020.
Condolences for the family may be expressed at the funeral home's web site below.
