Marie B. Farrell

Marie B. Farrell Obituary
Marie B. (Kilroy) Farrell passed away Monday, June 10, 2019, at the age of 86.

She was the loving wife of the late Joseph; the beloved daughter of Kathleen Rosso-Gana (Steven); grandmother of Stephen (Heather), Eric, and the late Kathy Lyn (Roy); and great grandmom of Miranda, Colin, Evan, Matthew, Madeline, Ellie and Nate.

She was a devoted volunteer to her New Hope Academy Family.

Relatives and friends are invited to her viewing from 9:30 to 11 a.m. Thursday, June 20, at Burns Funeral Home, 1514 Woodbourne Rd., Levittown, PA 19057, followed by her service at 11 a.m. Interment will be in Beverly National Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, the family prefers donations to the New Hope Academy Scholarship Fund, DunlapSLK, 1300 Horizon Dr., #106, Chalfont, PA 18914 in her name.

Published in Bucks County Courier Times on June 14, 2019
