Marie Beganics
Marie Beganics passed away peacefully at her home on Sunday, Oct. 11, 2020.

She was preceded in death by her loving husband, Peter; her brother, Leo Gilroy; her daughter, Donna Thomas; her son, Donald Derolf; and her grandson, Ronald Thomas Jr.

Marie is survived by her sister, June Compton; her grandchildren, Serina Tyrrell and husband, John, Dawn Braun and husband, Todd, Sarah O'Brien and partner, Michael Knappenberger, Donald Derolf and Brian Derolf and family; and her great-grandchildren, Amber Thomas, Michael Thibault, Amanda O'Brien, Haley Thomas and Todd Braun Jr. She is also survived by many nieces and nephews.

Marie was was born in Wilkes Barre, Pa. and was a longtime resident of Levittown. She enjoyed spending time at the Moose Lodge and Bristol Senior Center, where she was an avid line dancer. She enjoyed traveling with her sister June. She was loved by many.

There will be a graveside service at 2 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 15, at Rosedale Memorial Park, 3850 Richlieu Rd., Bensalem, PA 19020. There will be a celebration of life immediately following at Falls Manor Catering, 4010 New Falls Rd., Bristol, PA 19007.

In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in Marie's name to the Women's Animal Shelter, 3839 Richlieu Rd., Bensalem, PA 19020.

James O. Bradley Funeral Home,

Penndel

www.jamesobradley.com

Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Oct. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
15
Celebration of Life
Falls Manor Catering
OCT
15
Graveside service
02:00 PM
Rosedale Memorial Park
Funeral services provided by
James O. Bradley Funeral Home, Inc. - Penndel
260 Bellevue Avenue
Penndel, PA 19047
215-757-3379
