|
|
Marie D. Fisher, formerly of Richboro, peacefully passed away Thursday, April 30,2020, at Ann's Choice Chestnut Pointe. She was 93.
Marie was born in Trenton, N.J., daughter of Francis and Elsie (Lindley) Dauphars and was the oldest of six brothers and sisters. She graduated from Trenton High School in 1944. During her years of employment, Marie worked in the secretarial field at the Medical Society of New Jersey, Bucks County Community College, and volunteered as secretary at Northampton James E. Kinney Senior Center. Leo J. Fisher, her loving husband of 57 years, passed away in April of 2008.
She enjoyed spending time with her children, grandchildren, and the company of her pet dog, Nellie. Sitting around the pool with her husband, Leo "Lee", in the summer evenings, was a favorite pastime of theirs. Marie's favorite hobbies were counted cross-stitch and crossword puzzle solving. Many of her completed counted cross-stitch wall hangings can be found in her families' homes. She was a whiz at solving crossword puzzles and was admired for her talent.
Marie is survived by her three children, Colette F. Gormish and husband, William, of Cresson, Pa., Jeannette M. Fox and husband, Joseph, of Ocean City, N.J., and Leo J. Fisher and wife, Annemarie (Glowacki), of Holland. Her surviving grandchildren are Christine (Fisher) and husband, Nick Owens, Sean Fisher, Nicole Fox and husband, Tim Ritchey, and Joe Fox. Marie also is survived by sisters, Ruth Bonfiglio and husband, Fred, and Diane Dauphars and companion, Robert Dimmitt. Besides immediate family, Marie is survived by many nieces and nephews. She will be sadly missed as a devoted wife, mom, grandmom, and aunt.
A private viewing and Funeral Mass will take place at St. Bede's the Venerable, Holland. Interment will be in Resurrection Cemetery, Bensalem. In the future, without social distancing, a special celebration will be held in memory of Marie.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Northampton James E. Kinney Senior Center, 165 Township Road, Richboro, PA 18954 or to a .
www.fluehr.com
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on May 3, 2020