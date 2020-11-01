Marie D. Innocenzi of Hamilton, N.J., passed away Friday, Oct. 30, 2020, surrounded by her loving family. She was 85.
Born in Bristol, she has been an area resident for the past 62 years. She was a graduate of Bristol High School, Class of 1953. She was a member of the Italian American Sportsmen's Club Ladies Auxiliary, and also a parishioner of St. Raphael-Holy Angels Parish, for which she held a special devotion to the Blessed Mother.
After graduating high school, Marie went to work for U.S. Steel. She would then go on raise her four children at home, eventually returning to work as a hostess at Freddie's Tavern in West Trenton. Marie loved to cook, Tuesday night Bingo at the Evergreen, socializing, and spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren.
Daughter of the late Thomas and Jennie (Rago) Marino; sister of the late Joseph Marino and Sonny Marino; and daughter-in-law of the late John and Josephine (Pierleonardi) Innocenzi, Marie is survived by her loving husband of 62 years, Richard J. Innocenzi of Hamilton; her loving children, Catherine and Timothy Gore of Hamilton, Nadine and Joseph Coey of Boca Raton, Fla., David and Donna Innocenzi of Hamilton, and Matthew and Kelly Innocenzi of Warrenton, Va.; her grandchildren, Alicia, Amanda and her husband, Mark, Jenna, Nicolo, Nina, Joseph, Zachary, Lena, and Luca; two sisters and brothers-in-law, Judy and Edward Pasternak of Townsend, Del., Carmella and Elric Cicchetti of Mercerville, one brother and sister-in-law, John and Patricia Innocenzi of Hamilton; and many nieces, nephews, cousins, and grand-nieces and nephews.
Calling hours will be held from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 6, at Knott's Colonial Funeral Home, 2946 South Broad St., Hamilton. The Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 1 p.m. at St. Raphael's Catholic Church, 3500 South Broad St., Hamilton. Interment will take place in Our Lady of Lourde's Cemetery, Cedar Lane, Hamilton.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, (stjude.org
) 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Condolences for the family may be left at the funeral home's Web site below.
Knott's Colonial Funeral Home,
Hamilton, N.J.Knottscolonialfuneralhome.com