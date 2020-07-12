1/1
Marie D. Kilcullen
Marie D. Kilcullen passed away on Wednesday, July 8, 2020 surrounded by her niece and nephew. Marie graced the world with her sweet heart for 99 years.

She was born on May 29, 1921 in Heckscherville, Pennsylvania to her parents, Mary and Francis O'Brien. Marie is preceded in death by her husband of 65 years, Donald, and her siblings William O'Brien, Francis O'Brien and Betty Delaney.

She was a registered nurse and worked at Nabisco for many years. She was deeply devoted to her Catholic faith and an active member of St. Ephrem's Church. Marie enjoyed spending time in her gardens but she was most proud of building her own homes in both the Pocono Mountains and Bensalem where she still resided.

Marie is survived by her nieces and nephews: Ginny Steinke, Ken Delaney, Ken O'Brien, Beverly Juba, Patricia Rempp, Marie Bygott and Karen Weiker; her sister in law, Mary Frantz; many great and great-great nieces and nephews; and her dear friend, Bob Bowman.

Relatives and friends are invited to attend her viewing from 10 to 11 a.m. on Tuesday, July 14 at St Ephrem Catholic Church; 5340 Hulmeville Road, Bensalem, PA 19020, followed by her mass of Christian burial at 11 a.m.

James O. Bradley Funeral Home

Penndel, Pa.

Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Jul. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
James O. Bradley Funeral Home, Inc. - Penndel
260 Bellevue Avenue
Penndel, PA 19047
215-757-3379
