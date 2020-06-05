Marie E. (Carroll) Coppola, "Granny," of Bensalem passed away Wednesday, June 3, 2020. She was 90.Born in Philadelphia on April 18, 1930, Marie was a resident of Bensalem for over 25 years. She was employed as a Secretary with Richardson Mints, and retired in 1992 after 25 years of service.She was a beloved mother, grandmother and great grandmother, always putting her family first. Marie devoted her life to her family. Her kind and caring heart will never be forgotten. She leaves behind a family she loved and was proud of each and everyone of them. She will always be in our hearts and missed dearly. She was everyone's "Granny."Marie was preceded in death by her husband, Thomas Coppola, her daughter, Betty Doyle.She will be sadly missed by her devoted children, Karen Weischedel (Larry), Marie Sentner (Richard), and Don Coppola (Rebecca). She is also survived by two grandchildren, Rick Weischedel (Linda) and Tommy North, five great grandchildren, Sara, Ricky, Adriana, Addison and Cecilia, our dear friend, Carol DiGiorgio, and also her dog, Sparky.Funeral services and interment at Resurrection Cemetery will be held privately.Tomlinson Funeral Home,Bensalem