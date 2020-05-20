|
Marie Elizabeth (Betty) Sedia, beloved mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother passed away Saturday May 16, 2020. She was 87.
Born October 12, 1932 at Doylestown Hospital, Betty was a lifelong resident of Newtown, Pa. and a staple in the community.
Betty spent the early part of her life living in the Temperance House with her late parents and former proprietors, George and Theresa Benetz. She spoke fondly about the quiet ways of Newtown past and the many memories made growing up with cousins Liz Becker and Walter Vollmer. Betty attended St. Andrew's Catholic grade school in Newtown, PA where she met her lifelong friend Ginny Carver. She attended high school at St. Mary's Cathedral in Trenton, N.J. followed by business school in Philadelphia, Pa.
In later years, Betty resided on State St in the former Beans House. She revived it into a beautiful home filled with her collection of antiques that she passionately loved.
She enjoyed playing bingo, going out to dinner with friends and was a lover of animals, especially dogs.
Betty was preceded in death by husband Carl Sedia and sister-in-law Dolores Prete
She is survived by children Jeff (Bonnie) Sedia, Dan Sedia (Lori Leonardi) Donna (Doug) Haines, and Cathy (Erik) Daiga; grandchildren Lauren, Scott, Jessica, Evan, Katrina and Kyle; great-grandchildren Ryker, Tristan and Camden.
As a lifelong member of St. Andrew's Parish funeral services will be held at The Olde Church of Saint Andrew Friday May 22, 2020. Visitation will be 10:00-11:00am followed by 11:00am Mass.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to Wood Services (Beechwood) at www.woods.org/support-woods/ .
Swartz Givnish Funeral Home
swartzgivnish.com/obituaries
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on May 20, 2020