Marie H. Bailey Obituary
690 Belmont Ave
Southampton, PA 18966
(215) 355-0902
Marie H. Bailey Obituary
Marie Helen Bailey died peacefully with family by her side on Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019, at Richboro Care Center. She was 88.

Marie was preceded in death by her husband of 46 years, Frederick Arthur "Bud" Bailey; her son, Frederick Arthur Jr.; and sisters, Lily Clara Reese and Charlotte Henrietta Kitchin.

Born in Philadelphia, she was the daughter of Charles Henry and Marie Rose Keyser (Hills).

Marie is survived by her loving daughters, Cheryl Marie Bailey, Linda Ree Bailey and Marie Ann Weir (Steve). She is also survived by her two dear grandsons, Stephen James Bailey and Christopher Michael Weir, and her precious great grandsons, Travis William and Tanner James Bailey. In addition, Marie is survived by her brothers, Charles Keyser (Sharon) and George Arthur Keyser (Niki).

Marie was a devoted Mom-Mom and Gigi, always ready to play with her boys. They were her greatest joy. Marie loved gardening and mowing her lawn, which she continued to do until her 82nd year.

In accordance with Marie's wishes her family will informally receive relatives and friends from 1:30 to 2:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 24, at the James J. McGhee Funeral Home, 690 Belmont Ave., Southampton, PA 18966. Also, in accordance with her wishes, there will be no service. Burial will be private and no gathering will be held after the visitation.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Marie's name to the , Delaware Valley Chapter, 399 Market St., #102, Philadelphia, PA 19106.

Condolences may be made to Marie's family by visiting the funeral home's web site below.

James J. McGhee Funeral Home, Southampton

Southampton

www.mcgheefuneralhome.com
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Oct. 22, 2019
