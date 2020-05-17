|
Marie J. (Rowan) Sizer, born Dec. 20, 1925, slipped quietly away Tuesday, May 12, 2020, surrounded by her family.
Marie was a resident of Ocean City, N.J., for the past 30 years and prior to that was a longtime resident of Levittown.
Marie was the loving wife of Joe who preceded her in death in 2006.
She was the dedicated mother of eight children, MaryAnn McGary (John), Theresa Sizer, the late Rosemarie Sizer, the late Fran Pryzwara (Frank), Carolyn Greco (Peter), Peg Leib (Dave), Joe Sizer (Janet), and Raymond Sizer (Diane). She is survived by 17 grandchildren and 15 great grandchildren. She also will be missed by many nieces and nephews.
Marie had many talents, all self-taught, including sewing, carpentry, cooking, baking, and interior design. She used all of these skills to surround her family with her love. Marie always put her family first. Even as a teenager, leaving high school to help support her family financially. During World War II, Marie proudly worked for a military factory hammering out metal gaskets for plane and ship engines. She was a true Rosie the Riveter.
After her family, her faith was a very big part of her life, and she lived it every day, always sharing her talents, offering her time as a Eucharistic Minister, and volunteering at Shore Memorial Hospital. Marie enjoyed the many friendships she developed at the Leisure Club, especially her Wednesday morning breakfast group at the Airport Diner.
Marie also is survived by her sister, Dorothy Hall (Tom), her brother Joe Rowan (Barbara), and her sister-in-law, Claire Rowan. She joins the members of her family who have saved a seat for her in heaven, her sister, Theresa Motto, brother Tommy, and her recently departed sister whom she missed so much, Roseline Van Buskirk.
A memorial celebration will be held at a future date.
FitzGerald-Sommer Funeral Home,
Yardley
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on May 17, 2020