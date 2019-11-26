|
|
Marie J. Zaporowski passed away Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019.
She was the beloved wife of Charles J., and the loving mother of Rick (Chris), Mark (Madge) and Dennis (Terry). She is also sadly missed by three grandchildren, two great-grandchildren and two brothers.
Relatives and friends are invited to her viewing beginning at 9:30 a.m. Wednesday, at St. Christopher's Church, 13301 Proctor Rd., Philadelphia, PA 19116, where her Funeral Mass will begin. Interment will be in Our Lady of Grace Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, her family would prefer donations to the American Parkinson Disease Association, Crozer Medical Center, President's Drive, Upland, PA 19013, in her memory.
Slabinski Sucharski Funeral Home,
Philadelphia, Pa.
slabinskifuneralhome.com
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Nov. 26, 2019