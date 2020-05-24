|
Marie P. Sliwa of Bensalem, Pa. passed away peacefully on Wednesday, May 20, 2020 at St. Mary's Hospital. She was 89.
Born in Philadelphia to the late Anton Pengler and Pauline Schlesinger she moved from Levittown to Bensalem.
Marie was a homemaker who devoted her energy to raising her children and granddaughter in the brick home built by her husband Henry. She loved spending time with her family and friends and was truly a joy to those who knew her. Her pleasant smile will be missed by many.
Marie is preceded in death by her husband Henry Sliwa and her brothers Anthony and Robert Pengler.
She is survived by her sons Steve Behe (late Rhonda), Rick Behe (Louise), stepdaughter Linda Hamel (late James), and stepson Stephen Sliwa. She was also the loving grandmother of Paul Hamel, Julie Hamel, Timothy Behe, Melanie Madeley and seven great grandchildren.
Marie will be laid to rest privately at Resurrection Cemetery.
Dougherty Funeral Home
Levittown, Pa.
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on May 24, 2020