Beck-Givnish Funeral Home
7400 New Falls Road
Levittown, PA 19055
(215) 946-7600
Service
Monday, Jan. 6, 2020
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Beck Givnish Funeral Home
7400 New Falls Road
Levittown, PA
View Map
Funeral Mass
Monday, Jan. 6, 2020
10:30 AM
Holy Trinity Catholic Church
201 N Pennsylvania Ave
Morrisville, PA
View Map
Interment
Monday, Jan. 6, 2020
Our Lady of Grace Cemetery
1215 Super Highway
Langhorne, PA
View Map
Resources
Marie T. Jacoby

Marie T. Jacoby Obituary
Marie T. Jacoby of Morrisville passed away Monday, Dec. 30, 2019.

She was the beloved mother of Patricia Marquard; the loving Grandma to Maggie Bowsher (Chad), Katie Phillips (Michael), Scott Marquard, Jacob Marquard, Christopher Marquard, and Eric Marquard; and the devoted Great-Grandma of Michal Joy Phillips, Jethro Phillips, Connor Albert Bowsher, and Benjamin Bowsher.

Family and friends are invited to Marie's Life Celebration from 9 to 10 a.m. Monday, Jan. 6, at Beck/Givnish Funeral Home, 7400 New Falls Rd, Levittown, PA 19055. Her Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m. at Holy Trinity Catholic Church, 201 N. Pennsylvania Ave., Morrisville, PA 19067. Interment will be in Our Lady of Grace Cemetery.

Beck/Givnish Funeral Home,

Levittown

www.beckgivnish.com
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Jan. 3, 2020
