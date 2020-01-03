|
Marie T. Jacoby of Morrisville passed away Monday, Dec. 30, 2019.
She was the beloved mother of Patricia Marquard; the loving Grandma to Maggie Bowsher (Chad), Katie Phillips (Michael), Scott Marquard, Jacob Marquard, Christopher Marquard, and Eric Marquard; and the devoted Great-Grandma of Michal Joy Phillips, Jethro Phillips, Connor Albert Bowsher, and Benjamin Bowsher.
Family and friends are invited to Marie's Life Celebration from 9 to 10 a.m. Monday, Jan. 6, at Beck/Givnish Funeral Home, 7400 New Falls Rd, Levittown, PA 19055. Her Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m. at Holy Trinity Catholic Church, 201 N. Pennsylvania Ave., Morrisville, PA 19067. Interment will be in Our Lady of Grace Cemetery.
Beck/Givnish Funeral Home,
Levittown
www.beckgivnish.com
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Jan. 3, 2020