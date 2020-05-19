|
Marie T. Spinelli, a longtime resident of Bristol Borough, Pa., passed away peacefully from natural causes on Wednesday, May 13, 2020, at The Villages Regional Hospital in Florida. She was 93.
Of Irish decent, Marie was born Sept. 26, 1926 to Joseph (b. 1874, Conahy, County Kilkenny, Ireland) and Nora Dooley (née Hickey b. 1886, Portlaw, County Waterford).
She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Angelo Spinelli, her sister, Helen Hanford, and brothers, Thomas and Joseph Dooley.
Marie worked for The Purex Corporation in Bristol Borough for 46 years. After retiring she enjoyed traveling and visited Hawaii, Italy, Cancun, Bermuda, and Walt Disney World. She also enjoyed weekly trips to Atlantic City, N.J. and having breakfast with friends.
Marie loved working in her backyard and took great pride in growing beautiful roses. She also was known for baking award-worthy pizzelles and cream puffs.
After moving to Florida in 2018, Marie enjoyed gathering by the fireplace with friends at her Brookdale residence, going out to eat at Olive Garden and participating in daily entertainment. She especially loved listening to live piano music and was known for requesting her favorite song, "It had to be you."
Marie was the matriarch of her family and thoroughly enjoyed participating in her grandchildren's and great- grandchildren's special events and family celebrations.
She will be greatly missed by her loving daughter, Linda D'Emidio and son-in law, Bernard D'Emidio; grandchildren, Denise Ralston (Brian) and Kristi Chase (Michael); her great-grandchildren, Madison, Carter, and Mason; nephew, Joseph Dooley; and niece, Alice Hokenson and their families.
Marie will have a private viewing in Florida and be laid to rest at Holy Sepulchre Cemetery in Cheltenham, Pa.
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on May 19, 2020