Sister Marie Therese Staiger, GNSH, died Friday, April 3, 2020, in her 68th year of religious life. She was 87.
Sister served in the field of education for 27 years, mostly at the high school and junior college levels. Sister taught in Archdiocesan high schools for 17 years, including Cardinal Dougherty, Little Flower, and Bishop McDevitt. In Yardley, she taught at Sacred Heart Junior College. In 1979, she moved to parish service, first as Director of Religious Education at St. Joseph the Worker, Fallsington, where she remained until 1990. The reminder of her pastoral ministry was served at several parishes in New Jersey. Sister retired to the Motherhouse in Yardley in 2010, where she lived until 2016, when she moved to Magnificat in Huntingdon Valley.
A native New Yorker, Sister was preceded in death by her parents and siblings, Sister Mary Cordula, OP, Rev. Charles and Rev. George Staiger, and sister, Lillian Staiger.
A graduate of the Mary Louis Academy in Jamaica, N.Y., she received a Bachelor of Arts in Religion from D'Youville College, Buffalo, N.Y., and an MA in Sacred Theology from Villanova University.
Sister is survived by her religious congregation and friends from her various apostolates. Due to recent events, Sister's burial will be held privately, and a memorial service will be held for Sister Marie Therese at a later date.
Donations in her name will be gratefully received by the Grey Nuns of the Sacred Heart, 14500 Bustleton Ave., Philadelphia, PA 19116-1188 or at www.greynun.org.
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Apr. 5, 2020