Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Marie Volponi
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marie "Stella" Volponi

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Marie "Stella" Volponi Obituary
Marie "Stella" Volponi of Sebastian, Fla. passed away peacefully on Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020, at Dixie Oaks Assisted Living in Vero Beach, Fla. She was 94.

Born and raised in Philadelphia, she had been a resident of Florida for the past 31 years.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 45 years, Alfred "Burnse" Volponi, her parents, Lugi and Margaret Iosa, and her father, Vincent Patiarca.

Stella will be greatly missed by her children, Robert Volponi, Alfred Volponi Jr., Steven Volponi, and Mark Volponi, and her seven grandchildren. She will also be greatly missed by her sister, Filomena Layton, and many nieces and nephews.

There are no calling hours. Her Funeral Mass will begin at 10 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 22, at St. Mark Church, 1025 Radcliffe St., Bristol, Pa. Interment will follow in St. Mark Cemetery.

Galzerano Funeral Home,

Bristol ~ Levittown

www.galzeranofuneralhome.com


logo

Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Jan. 22, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Marie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -