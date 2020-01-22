|
Marie "Stella" Volponi of Sebastian, Fla. passed away peacefully on Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020, at Dixie Oaks Assisted Living in Vero Beach, Fla. She was 94.
Born and raised in Philadelphia, she had been a resident of Florida for the past 31 years.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 45 years, Alfred "Burnse" Volponi, her parents, Lugi and Margaret Iosa, and her father, Vincent Patiarca.
Stella will be greatly missed by her children, Robert Volponi, Alfred Volponi Jr., Steven Volponi, and Mark Volponi, and her seven grandchildren. She will also be greatly missed by her sister, Filomena Layton, and many nieces and nephews.
There are no calling hours. Her Funeral Mass will begin at 10 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 22, at St. Mark Church, 1025 Radcliffe St., Bristol, Pa. Interment will follow in St. Mark Cemetery.
