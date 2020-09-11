Marillyn B. Adams passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on Tuesday, Sept. 8, 2020. She was 92.Marillyn was the beloved wife of the late Frank Mason "Ace" Adams.Born in Philadelphia, Marillyn was the daughter of the late Howard and Ruth McFee Bossert. She was a graduate and also a member of the Cheerleading Squad of Olney High School. She attended Temple University and had a long and productive career with Curtis Publishing as an assistant secretary. During her tenure with Curtis Publishing, Marillyn had worked for various publications, but most memorably was her time with Jack and Jill Magazine and with Norman Rockwell Collection.Marillyn was an active member of Good Shepherd Lutheran Church in Southampton. She was a member of the Southampton Slipper Club, the Naomi Circle, and also the Eastern Star Morning Light Chapter #312.When she was not working or giving service to the Lord, Marillyn enjoyed and cherished the time she spent with her husband, daughter, son-in-law, and her grandson. Marillyn will be greatly missed, but eternally loved by everyone who was special to her in her life.She is survived by her loving daughter, Amy Lynne Schecter, as well as her son-in-law, Mitchell Schecter, and grandson, Stefan Schecter.Relatives and friends are invited to attend her graveside funeral service at 11 a.m. Monday, Sept. 14, at Sunset Memorial Park, 333 County Line Rd., Feasterville, PA 19053.In lieu of flowers, contributions in her name may be made to the Alzheimer's Disease Association, 399 Market St., Suite 102 Philadelphia, PA 19106.