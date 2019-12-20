|
Marilyn A. Thornton passed away on Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019 at Chandler Hall in Newtown. She was 76.
Born in Wilkes Barre, Pa., Mrs. Thornton has been a resident of Lower Bucks County for the past 60 years. She was a graduate of the former Bishop Egan High School and a member of Saint Michael the Archangel Parish in Levittown.
Mrs. Thornton was a member of the Loyal Order of Moose Lodge 2006.
Beloved wife of the late John T. Thornton, Mrs. Thornton is the loving mother of Eugene (Sue), Mary Ann, and Daniel (Dawn) Thornton.
She is the devoted grandmother of Marilyn, Jordan, Shannen, Shayla, Taylor and the late Christopher; and proud great grandmother of Matthew, Layla and Christoforos.
Mrs. Thornton will also be sadly missed by her companion, Thomas Hastings and her beloved dog, Daisy.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Mary (Treston) and Francis Kettrick; her sibllings, Frank and Suzanne Kettrick; and Mr. Hastings sons, Tommy and Mark Hastings.
Family and friends are invited to call on Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019, from 9 until 10 a.m. at Saint Michael the Archangel Church, 66 Levittown Parkway, Levittown, where her funeral mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m.
The Rite of Committal will follow in Resurrection Cemetery, Bensalem.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Mrs. Thornton's name may be made to Saint Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Dougherty Funeral Home
Levittown, Pa.
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Dec. 20, 2019