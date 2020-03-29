|
Marilyn K. Volz of Falls Township, Pa. died on Thursday March 26, 2020 at her home.
Born in Kingston, Pa., daughter of the late Thomas F. and Marjorie Christmas Nuss.
Marilyn was a resident of Falls Township for over 50 years. She raised her family here with her husband Jack as well as having a career in data entry for the State of New Jersey.
In her leisure time, Marilyn enjoyed her campsite lifestyle in New Gretna, N.J.
She is survived by her husband, Jack A. Volz, Sr.; a son, Todd Darren Tillman; three daughters, Tracy Ballantine, Robin Tillman, and Stacey Volz, and six grandchildren, Angela Tillman, Danielle Ballantine, Brielle Ballantine, John Volz, Ryen Kelly, and Nicholas Brashears-Tillman.
She was the mother of the late Troy Tillman and the late Jack A. Volz, Jr., and sister of the late Bill and Thomas Nuss.
A commemoration of Marilyn's life will be held a later date.
Fitzgerald-Sommer Funeral Home
Yardley, Pa.
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Mar. 29, 2020