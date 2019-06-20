Home

POWERED BY

Services
James O. Bradley Funeral Home, Inc. - Penndel
260 Bellevue Avenue
Penndel, PA 19047
215-757-3379
For more information about
Marilyn Delp
View Funeral Home Obituary
Resources
More Obituaries for Marilyn Delp
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marilyn L. Delp

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Marilyn L. Delp Obituary
Marilyn LaRue Delp was called home to the Lord on Monday, June 17, 2019, at the age of 87.

She was a loving mother to Paul (Marge), Jeffrey (Linda), Allison, Cynthia Truesdale, John (Lori) and foster daughter, Debbie DiMezza. She was well taken care of by her two loving granddaughters, Allison Ford and Colleen Day, and was a devoted grandmother to 14 grandchildren and great-grandmother to 22 great-grandchildren.

She was an avid Philadelphia Eagles and Phillies fan. She could always put a smile on everyone's face and make them laugh. She will be greatly missed by family and friends.

In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made in her name to the and/or the Alzheimer's Foundation.

James O. Bradley Funeral Home,

Penndel

www.jamesobradley.com
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on June 20, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now