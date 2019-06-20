|
|
Marilyn LaRue Delp was called home to the Lord on Monday, June 17, 2019, at the age of 87.
She was a loving mother to Paul (Marge), Jeffrey (Linda), Allison, Cynthia Truesdale, John (Lori) and foster daughter, Debbie DiMezza. She was well taken care of by her two loving granddaughters, Allison Ford and Colleen Day, and was a devoted grandmother to 14 grandchildren and great-grandmother to 22 great-grandchildren.
She was an avid Philadelphia Eagles and Phillies fan. She could always put a smile on everyone's face and make them laugh. She will be greatly missed by family and friends.
In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made in her name to the and/or the Alzheimer's Foundation.
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on June 20, 2019