Marilyn Pfizenmayer (Johnsen) passed away Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020 in Sarasota, Fla., surrounded by her husband and children. She was 84.
She was born in Warren, Pa., to L. Edward and Alice (Harrington) Johnsen. Marilyn was an O.R. nurse for many years, working in Washington D.C., Buffalo and Rochester, N.Y., and Philadelphia. She then turned her attention to raising her family in Bensalem, where she lived for most of her adult life before moving to Nokomis, Fla. During her many years in Bensalem, she enjoyed summers on Long Beach Island.
Marilyn was a devoted wife and mother, an amazing cook and hostess, and a generous volunteer for her kids' schools. She was also a skilled knitter and avid reader. She enjoyed spending time with her friends and loved being outside in the evenings on LBI. She especially loved being with her two grandchildren, who called her Bama.
Marilyn is survived by her husband, Robert Pfizenmayer; sister, Susan Johnsen; daughter, Amy Ratnaparkhi (Adwait); son Kurt Pfizenmayer (Jessica); and granddaughters, Emma and Kristen Ratnaparkhi.
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Jan. 12, 2020