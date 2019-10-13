|
Marilys Lynn Johnson passed away Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019, at York Hospital, where she had been admitted a week earlier to treat a severe stroke. She was 82.
Marilys was born Oct. 2, 1936 in Ridgway, Pa. to Frederick and Virginia Greiner. In 1958 she graduated from Thiel College with a degree in Elementary Education and taught kindergarten, special education, and mentally gifted students in several elementary schools in Bucks County, Pa. until retiring in 1996. Marilys was a lifelong learner, taking many additional courses beyond the Master's degree in Early Childhood Education that she earned in 1965 from Trenton State Teacher's College.
Her curious nature and love for people everywhere inspired her traveling throughout United States with her family and later the world with her husband, Alan. Marilys also enjoyed reading and gardening.
She was deeply involved in Christian Education and Social Ministry at St. Stephen's Lutheran Church in Feasterville, Pa., her church home for 40 years, and later at Solomon's Lutheran Church in Chambersburg, Pa., where she had been attending since moving to the area in 2004 and where, in 2017, she wrote a history booklet celebrating the 250th anniversary of the church.
Marilys is survived by Alan, her husband of 60 years, their three children, David, Kurt, and Brent, their wives, Gail, MaryBeth, and Jennifer, seven granddaughters, Sarah, Emily, Rachel, Hannah, Katie, Averey, and Taylor, and her brother, Fred Greiner and his wife, Nancy.
A memorial service will begin at 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 19, at Solomon's Lutheran Church, 4856 Wayne Rd., Chambersburg, PA 17202, with a luncheon and time for sharing after the service.
The family has requested donations in her honor be made to Solomon's Lutheran Church, or PET Carlisle, Inc. (Personal Energy Transportation), 6 Mill St., Mt. Holly Springs, PA 17065.
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Oct. 13, 2019