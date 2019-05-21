|
|
Marina E. Bord of Richboro passed away Saturday, May 18, 2019, after a long and brave battle with IPAH. She was 52.
She will be remembered for her kindness, sense of humor, and devotion to her family.
Born in Saint Petersburg, Russia to Yefim Bronshteyn and Yevgeniya Lipkovich, Marina had resided in America since 1994 and in Richboro for the past 15 years. She was a graduate, with distinction, of the Saint Petersburg State University of Economics and Finance, where she studied economic cybernetics.
Marina worked as a programmer and then bookkeeper for many years in both Russia and Philadelphia.
She enjoyed watching soap operas, Bollywood movies, and reading.
She was the proud mother of Simon, Daniel, and Gregory, and is also survived by her husband, Igor, and her parents, Yefim and Yevgeniya.
Relatives and friends are invited to services at 12:30 p.m. Tuesday, May 21 (today), at Joseph Levine & Sons Memorial Chapel, 4737 Street Rd., Trevose, Pa.
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on May 21, 2019