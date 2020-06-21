Marion Angela Flerx
Marion Angela Flerx of Bucks County, Pa. went to be with her Lord on Tuesday, June 16, 2020, at the age of 92. She passed away peacefully in her sleep with her daughter by her side under the Colorado Rocky Mountain sky.

Please view the full obituary and photos at the funeral home's web site below.

Resthaven Funeral Home,

Fort Collins, Colo.

www.resthavencolorado.com

Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Jun. 21, 2020.
