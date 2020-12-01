Marion Bridget Miller

Marion Bridget (Dolan) Miller, 86, formerly of Lower Makefield Township, PA, passed away peacefully on Thursday, November 26, 2020 at Sacred Heart Villa in Reading, PA.

Born and raised in Bronx, NY, Marion graduated from Cathedral High School in New York City and went onto graduate from Saint Francis Hospital School of Nursing in Poughkeepsie, NY in 1957. Upon becoming a Registered Nurse, Marion returned to New York City and began working in various hospitals while completing her undergraduate degree at Columbia University Teachers College.

Eventually Marion transitioned to teaching future nurses and following her marriage to Henry "Hank" Miller in 1964, they relocated to the Trenton, NJ area. She taught at Saint Francis Hospital School of Nursing in Trenton, NJ until the first of her four children was born and Marion became a stay-at-home mom.

Marion and Hank moved to Lower Makefield Township in 1973. She was a longtime parishioner at St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church in Lower Makefield and a member of the Ladies of St. John's. Her strong Catholic faith guided and comforted her in all aspects of her life.

Throughout the years, Marion enjoyed movies, Broadway shows, and you always knew she was busy at 7pm watching Jeopardy! She had a thirst for learning and loved reading the daily newspaper and books of all genres, especially biographies and murder mysteries. Proud of her Irish heritage, Marion often attended the annual St. Patrick's Day parade in NYC with family and friends. She also loved summer vacations with her family in Stone Harbor, NJ and trips with friends to Atlantic City.

Marion was predeceased by her husband, Hank, of 40 years; her parents, Stephen and Susan (Murray) Dolan and her sister, Kathleen (Dolan) Schorr.

Marion is survived by her four children: Susan (Edward), Henry (Thea), Stephen, and Maureen (Warren) and is the proud grandmother of Henry, Julia, Olivia, and Ethan. She is also survived by her cousins Ellen (NY) and Patrick, Hugh, Anne and Bridget (Northern Ireland); sisters-in-law Betty (SC) and Nancy (DE); cousin-in-law, Jean (NJ) and many nieces and nephews.

Marion's family is especially grateful to the staff at the Sacred Heart Villa and the Caring Hospice Services for the love and care they provided Marion.

Due to COVID restrictions, the burial will be private. A memorial Mass will be announced at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in her name to Sacred Heart Villa, 51 Seminary Ave., Reading, PA 19605.

Arrangements: FitzGerald-Sommer Funeral Home, 17 S. Delaware Ave., Yardley, PA 19067 (215) 493-2228



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store