Marion C. (Morrison) Krynski passed away Sunday, Feb. 16, 2020, at Jefferson Torresdale Hospital in Philadelphia, surrounded by her family. She was 78.
Born and raised in Philadelphia, Mrs. Krynski was a former resident of Holland and had resided in Langhorne for the past 30 years.
She was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother and friend. Her grandchildren were the love of her life.
Mrs. Krynski loved animals and enjoyed years of boating on the Delaware River and Chesapeake Bay. She enjoyed the simple pleasures in life, working in the flower garden, shopping with her daughter or just sitting home reading a book.
She was the beloved wife of 60 years to Edward J. Krynski Sr., the loving mother of Edward J. Krynski Jr. and Sandra L. Stackhouse (Steven), the loving grandmother of Lucas J. and Nicholas L. Stackhouse, and the dear sister of Charles (Millie) and Robert Morrison (Joan).
Family and friends are invited to call from 9 to 10 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 22, at Our Lady of Grace Church, 225 S. Bellevue Avenue, Penndel, where her Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Interment will be held privately.
Memorial contributions in Mrs. Krynski's name may be made to Women's Animal Center, 3839 Richlieu Rd., Bensalem, PA 19020.
James J. Dougherty Funeral Home,
Levittown
www.doughertyfuneralhome.com
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Feb. 21, 2020