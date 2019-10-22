|
Marion Crosby of Fairless Hills, Pa. died Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, at the Birches of Newtown. She was 102.
She was the beloved wife to the late Edward E. Crosby, who died in 1995.
Born in Trenton, N.J., she was the daughter of the late James and Josephine Ribavarra Vilardo.
She is survived by her four children, Dolores Randall of Doylestown (late husband, William), James Lovett and his wife, Helen, of Mint Hill, N.C., Carolyn Stanley and her husband, Victor, of Doylestown, and Josephine Johnston and her husband, Milo, of Doylestown. She is also survived by her six grandchildren, nine great- grandchildren and one great-great grandson.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend her viewing from 10 to 10:45 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 24, at The Church of St. Andrew, 81 Swamp Rd., Newtown, PA 18940, with her Funeral Mass at 11 a.m. Interment will follow at St. Mary Cemetery, Trenton, N.J.
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Oct. 22, 2019