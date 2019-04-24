|
Marion was born March 11, 1936 in Trenton, N.J. She graduated from Council Rock High School in Bucks County, Pa. and furthered her education at Maryville College, where she met her future husband, C. Weymouth Bowles. They were married for 46 years until his death in 2004.
She continued her education at Miami University in Oxford, Ohio, where she earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Education. Mrs. Bowles, Weymouth and their six week old daughter traveled from Ohio to Alaska along the Alcan Highway in 1963.
Mrs. Bowles was a pioneer in early childhood and early childhood special education. She ran multiple organizations for children with disabilities including Camp Caribou and various thrift stores statewide. She collaborated with multiple agencies such as the Governor's Council, RurAL CAP, Alaska Children's Services and national organizations including the Resource Access Project, which developed early inclusion standards for the nation.
Marion implemented many grants for early childhood programs statewide. She was one of the original establishing members of the Alaska Speech and Hearing Association, which continues today. She herself was a practicing speech and language pathologist for over 35 years. In addition, she wrote multiple publications that were cutting edge for early childhood programs statewide.
Along with her husband, Weymouth, Mrs. Bowles was a major instrumental player in many of the original Fur Rondy events, including the Minors and Trappers Ball, Monte Carlo Night and other statewide fundraising events.
Marion was a dedicated advocate for children and their families in need of services. She traveled extensively throughout Alaska and the lower 48 training early education staff about disabilities, early intervention and how to access needed services.
Mrs. Bowles loved to travel, loved to learn and loved to have a good time with friends and family. Her pride and joy were her two grandsons and great- granddaughter and she enjoyed spending time with them whenever possible.
She is survived by her daughter and son-in law, Karen and Mike Arnold; grandsons, Alex Arnold (Holly) and Tyler Arnold; great-granddaughter, Harleigh Arnold; brother, Thomas Drotar (Susan); sister, Debbie Whitman (Mitchell); brothers and sisters-in-law, Robert and Marjorie Bowles, and Carol and Andy Elsen; as well as many nieces and nephews.
As per her request, no formal service will be held, but she was comforted in knowing that her daughter, Karen Arnold, would be hosting a party in her honor. It will be held Saturday, April 27, at Marion's townhome at 7341 Foxridge Circle, #2, Anchorage, beginning at 3 p.m. and into the evening.
Memorial donations may be sent to Kids Corp. Inc. Head Start in the name of Marion D. Bowles.
To send flowers or a remembrance gift to the family of Marion Drotar Bowles, please visit www.alaskanfuneral.com.
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Apr. 24, 2019