Marion E. Washeleski, a resident of Brookdale Northampton, passed away Sunday, June 2, 2019, at St. Mary Medical Center. She was 80.
She was born in Carbondale, Pa. and had been a longtime Langhorne resident. She graduated from Bloomsburg University, and had worked for AT&T for 25 years. Marion was a big New York Yankees fan and enjoyed bowling.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Joseph Washeleski and Katherine Reynolds, and her brother, Joseph Washeleski.
She is survived by her brother, Donald Washeleski and his wife, Mary Margaret, and her nephew, Michael Washeleski.
Family and friends will be received from 10 to 11 a.m. Monday, June 10, at Our Lady of Grace Church, 225 Bellevue Ave., Penndel, PA 19047, with her Funeral Mass to be celebrated at 11 a.m. Interment will be held privately.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in Mary's name may be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on June 7, 2019