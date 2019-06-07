Home

James O. Bradley Funeral Home, Inc. - Penndel
260 Bellevue Avenue
Penndel, PA 19047
215-757-3379
Marion Washeleski
Calling hours
Monday, Jun. 10, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Our Lady of Grace Church
25 Bellevue Ave
Penndel, PA
Funeral Mass
Monday, Jun. 10, 2019
11:00 AM
Our Lady of Grace Church
Marion E. Washeleski
Marion E. Washeleski, a resident of Brookdale Northampton, passed away Sunday, June 2, 2019, at St. Mary Medical Center. She was 80.

She was born in Carbondale, Pa. and had been a longtime Langhorne resident. She graduated from Bloomsburg University, and had worked for AT&T for 25 years. Marion was a big New York Yankees fan and enjoyed bowling.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Joseph Washeleski and Katherine Reynolds, and her brother, Joseph Washeleski.

She is survived by her brother, Donald Washeleski and his wife, Mary Margaret, and her nephew, Michael Washeleski.

Family and friends will be received from 10 to 11 a.m. Monday, June 10, at Our Lady of Grace Church, 225 Bellevue Ave., Penndel, PA 19047, with her Funeral Mass to be celebrated at 11 a.m. Interment will be held privately.

In lieu of flowers, contributions in Mary's name may be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.

James O. Bradley Funeral Home

Penndel

Published in Bucks County Courier Times on June 7, 2019
