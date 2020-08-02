Marion J. Barron passed away, surrounded by her loving family, on Tuesday, July 28, 2020 at her home, at the age of 62.Born and raised in Philadelphia, daughter of the late Barbara A. (Barder) and Lamar Wert Sr., Marion had been a lifetime resident of Bristol Township and was a 1975 graduate of the former Delhaas High School.She was an active member of Wilkinson United Methodist Church in Croydon.Until her retirement in 2017, Marion was employed as Registered Nurse for 35 years inseveral capacities, mostly at Lower Bucks Hospital in Bristol.She enjoyed gardening, camping, sewing, cooking and traveling with her family, especially her trips to Disney World.The beloved wife of nearly 43 years to Matthew H. Sr., Marion was the loving mother of Matthew Jr. and Barbara Jean Mercer (Michael), and sister of Mark J. (Donna) and the late Lamar Wert Jr. She will also be sadly missed by three nephews and extended family.Services and interment will be held privately.In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Marion's name may be made to Wilkinson United Methodist Church, 1601 State Rd., Croydon, PA 19021.James J. Dougherty Funeral Home,Levittown