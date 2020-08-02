1/1
Marion J. Barron
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Marion's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Marion J. Barron passed away, surrounded by her loving family, on Tuesday, July 28, 2020 at her home, at the age of 62.

Born and raised in Philadelphia, daughter of the late Barbara A. (Barder) and Lamar Wert Sr., Marion had been a lifetime resident of Bristol Township and was a 1975 graduate of the former Delhaas High School.

She was an active member of Wilkinson United Methodist Church in Croydon.

Until her retirement in 2017, Marion was employed as Registered Nurse for 35 years in several capacities, mostly at Lower Bucks Hospital in Bristol.

She enjoyed gardening, camping, sewing, cooking and traveling with her family, especially her trips to Disney World.

The beloved wife of nearly 43 years to Matthew H. Sr., Marion was the loving mother of Matthew Jr. and Barbara Jean Mercer (Michael), and sister of Mark J. (Donna) and the late Lamar Wert Jr. She will also be sadly missed by three nephews and extended family.

Services and interment will be held privately.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Marion's name may be made to Wilkinson United Methodist Church, 1601 State Rd., Croydon, PA 19021.

James J. Dougherty Funeral Home,

Levittown

www.doughertyfuneralhome.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Aug. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
James J. Dougherty Funeral Home Inc. - Levittown
2200 Trenton Rd.
Levittown, PA 19056-1421
(215) 943-7240
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by James J. Dougherty Funeral Home Inc. - Levittown

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved