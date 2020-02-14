|
|
Marion Jean Lee, a resident of Newtown Township, Pa., died on Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020 at Rittenhouse Village.
Born in Doylestown, Pa., she grew up in rural Lambertville, N.J. and resided many years in Hamilton Township, N.J. She retired after 43 years with the laboratory of Mercer Medical Center. After her retirement, Marion volunteered at Mercer Mart and was a member of The House Committee at Mercer.
She loved spending time with her friends and family, especially her grandchildren.
Marion is survived by her husband, Michael J. Lee, two sons, Timothy and Ronald Warren (Barbara), and her grandchildren, Timothy, Katlyn, Ian, and Devon Warren. Also surviving are her stepchildren, Sondra G. Meder (Dennis), Patricia Lee Boas (Thomas), and James M. Lee (Elizabeth), her grandchildren, Julia, Emily and Lauren Meder, Abigail and Olivia Boas, and Michael, Elena and Margaret Lee, and by her brothers, John of lvyland, Pa., Harry R. of Branchburg, N.J., Donald (Audrey) of Pittstown, N.J., and Frank (Elaine) of East Amwel, N.J.
Marion was preceded in death by her parents, Harry and Marion Trauger of Lambertville, her brother, Richard of Ringoes, N.J., and her sister-in-Iaw, Frances of Branchburg, N.J.
Calling hours will be from 10 a.m. until the time of service at 10:30 a.m. Monday, Feb. 17, at Old Rocks Church, 260 Mount Airy-Harbourton Rd., Lambertville, NJ 08530. Burial will follow at Harbourton Cemetery, Lambertville. Friends and family are invited to a luncheon following burial at Old Rocks Church.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the , P.O. Box 660, Doylestown, PA 18901, dementiasociety.org.
Condolences may be expressed at the funeral home's web site below.
Wilson Apple Funeral Home,
Pennington, N.J.
www.wilsonapple.com
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Feb. 14, 2020