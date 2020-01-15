|
|
Marjorie A. Winslade of Upper Makefield Township, Pa. died Monday, Jan. 13, 2020, at Chandler Hall Hospice in Newtown, Pa.
Born in Trenton and raised in Ewing, N.J., she was a daughter of the late Francis R. and Margaret McNulty Lore, and was formerly of Lower Makefield Township and Forked River before moving to Upper Makefield 12 years ago.
Marjorie was retired from Educational Testing Service (ETS) and graduated with the Class of 1953 from Trenton High School.
While raising a large family, she was a member of the Edgewood Grange and Pomona Grange, and served on the Board of Directors of Chandler Hall, where she also was a volunteer.
Wife of the late Cyril William Winslade, mother of the late C. William "Bill" Winslade Jr., Joseph, Matthew, and Bruce Winslade, and sister of the late Francis Lore, Patricia Falkenstein, and Tony Lore, she is survived by two sons, and three daughters-in-law, Jesse F. and Donna Winslade of Upper Makefield Township, Daniel K. and Sherri Winslade of Yardley, Pa., and Nancy Winslade of Lower Makefield Township, seven grandchildren and one great grandchild.
Funeral services will begin at 10:30 a.m. Friday, at the FitzGerald-Sommer Funeral Home, 17 S. Delaware Avenue (River Road), Yardley, Pa. Burial will follow at St. Ignatius Cemetery in Lower Makefield. Friends may call from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, and from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Friday, at the funeral home.
FitzGerald-Sommer Funeral Home,
Yardley
fitzgeraldsommerfuneralhome.com
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Jan. 15, 2020