Marjorie Caroline Neuber entered Heaven's gates on Saturday, Sept. 19, 2020, after a long battle with Alzheimer's disease.A loving wife, mother, grandmom and GiGi, aunt and friend, Marjorie was so loved by all whom her life touched. She was a teaching assistant at Ferderbar Elementary School, and it took her until age 72 to retire because she loved her students.She loved spending time with her husband of 68 years, Howard. They loved to travel, especially the many bus trips they took together. Her faith in Christ was very important to her.Marjorie was born to Ronald and Bernice Lockett on May 29, 1933 in Philadelphia. She was preceded in death by her parents, her sister, Dorothy Mae Johnson, and brothers-in-law, Eugene Johnson and Leonard Neuber.Marjorie is survived by her loving husband, Howard Lewis Neuber; her children, Linda Stymiest (Harry), Stephen (Kathy), and Nancy (Charles); grandchildren, Harry, Kristin (Matthew), Gabrielle, Gretchen, and Ryan; and great grandchildren, Emma and Liam; as well as her nieces, nephews, cousins, sister-in-law, Katherine Neuber, and dear longtime friend, Ruth Mortimer.Marjorie was lovingly cared for by her precious friend, Lillian Stymiest, for the last five years of her life and her family gives her and everyone who helped their warmest gratitude.Due to covid-19, a memorial service will be held only for her immediate family. A Celebration of her Life will be announced at a future date.In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Somerton United Methodist Church, 13073 Bustleton Ave., Philadelphia, PA 19116.