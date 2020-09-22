1/1
Marjorie E. Meyers
Marjorie E. Meyers of Southampton, Pa. died at home surrounded by her loving family, after a hard-fought battle with pancreatic cancer. She was 78.

Born in Philadelphia, Marjorie was the beloved wife of 60 years to George H. Meyers, and the daughter of the late Rudolph and Marie Hendricks Mattes.

Marjorie was a faith-filled woman of impeccable character. She and her husband George were the proud parents of six children and were foster parents to over 70 children. She was heavily involved with her church, where she served as organist, Sunday School teacher and Vacation Bible School leader for many years. She enjoyed quilting and being part of Quilts for Kids at Good Samaritan Church, sewing, reading, gardening, and camping with her family.

Marjorie will be greatly missed but she will be eternally loved and appreciated by those who she cared and loved.

In addition to her husband, George, Marjorie is survived by her loving and devoted children: Timothy Meyers and his wife, Cheryl, of Roslyn, Richard Meyers and his wife, Tammy, of Herndon, Va., Karen McGuckin, wife of the late Robert, of Philadelphia, Ruth Ann Landis and her husband, Ben, of Harford, Pa., Karen Meyers of Southampton, and James Meyers and his wife, Marie, of Feasterville. She is also survived by her brother, Carl Mattes, 12 loving grandchildren, and three dear great grandchildren.

Relatives and friends are invited to attend her viewing from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday evening, Sept. 23, at the Joseph A. Fluehr III Funeral Home, 800 Newtown-Richboro Rd. (at Holland Rd.), Richboro, PA 18954, and to her graveside funeral service at 11 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 24, at Hillside Cemetery, 2556 Susquehanna Rd., Roslyn, PA 19001.

In lieu of flowers, contributions in her name may be made to the church she and her family attended, Lehigh Baptist Church, 934 Alburger Ave., Philadelphia, PA 19115.

www.fluehr.com




Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Sep. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Joseph A. Fluehr III Funeral Home, Inc.
800 Newtown-Richboro Road
Richboro, PA 18954
215-968-8585
