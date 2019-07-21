|
Marjorie J. Applegate passed away Monday, July 15, 2019, in Jacksonville, Fla. She was 69.
Margie was born in Philadelphia to William and Marjorie Malseed. She was a longtime resident of Ivyland, Pa., where she was an elementary school teacher for 35 years. She truly enjoyed her retirement by the beach in Jacksonville, Fla.
Margie brought energy and love to everyone and everything. She was always smiling and looking for ways to bring joy to those around her, especially her family. Known as Mimi to her grandchildren, she will be remembered for being so playful, creative and fun.
She is survived by her husband, James Applegate of Jacksonville; her two daughters, Julie Muldowney (Graham) of Ponte Vedra, Fla. and Jodie Rubino (Luke) of Saint Charles, Ill.; and her two sisters, Judith Daugherty (Robert) of Ocean View, N.J. and Susan Cavanaugh (William) of St. Simons Island, Ga. She is also survived by her four grandchildren, Blake and Logan Muldowney, and Alexa and Kylie Rubino.
Her service will begin at 11 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 1, at Crosswater Church, 211 Davis Park Rd., Ponte Vedra Beach, FL 32081.
Hardage-Giddens Funeral Home,
Jacksonville, Fla.
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on July 21, 2019