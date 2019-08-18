|
Marge Allen, formerly of Red Cedar Hill, Levittown, Pa. passed away Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019.
She was married to the late Robert Allen from 1950 to 2014. Together they raised six children: Gary (Pat) of Ohio, Ron (Donna) of Washington, Sandy McGuffin (Pat) of Montana, Bob (Beth) of West Virginia, Bill (Mollie) of Pennsylvania, and Gregg (Gina) of Pennsylvania. The Allen clan now includes 13 grandchildren and nine great-grands.
Marge had a lifelong passion for sewing. Her sewing machine was heard late into the night long after the kids and chores were put to bed. That talent quickly blossomed into crafting reproductions of colonial antiques. She eventually entered her work in craft shows and consignment shops.
She also had a passion for bingo, which she continued after moving into a nursing home in Virginia. Before passing, she donated her ample winnings back to the home to increase the pot periodically in her memory.
In the 1970s Marge worked at Red Rope Industries until being hired by Acme Markets in Morrisville. She loved her job as cashier and retired in the mid-'90s from Five Points Acme in Levittown.
Marge is best remembered as a quiet but fierce mom. She was on the PTA until all six kids were through elementary school; was acting den mother with the Cub Scouts; and attended every little league game usually with a brood in tow. She helped neighborhood moms by babysitting and life-guarding our backyard pool. Family vacations consisted of week-long camping trips that were mostly work for mom and dad, but the focus and sacrifice was always for the family. She created an environment where kids could be kids without fear or worry.
Hers was not a large life by today's standards, but she put her family first every single day without complaint or regret.
In her later years, she enjoyed the well-earned peace and comfort of a loving nursing home where she died quietly. Her life certainly had meaning and purpose, and she is deeply appreciated and missed.
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Aug. 18, 2019