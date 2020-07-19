Marjorie M. Westerman of Doylestown, formerly a lifelong Yardley resident, died peacefully at home, at the age of 94.
Her loving husband, J. Frederick Westerman, and son, Jeffrey Westerman, preceded her in death.
Born and raised in Morrisville, Pa., she was the daughter of the late Vincent and Josephine Mears. She was a member of the Morrisville Presbyterian Church for 82 years where she shared her love of music.
Marge received her nurses training at Mercer Hospital School of Nursing in Trenton, N.J., where after graduation she became a staff nurse. In 1973, she became an Ostomy Therapist after completing training at the Enterostomal Therapy School affiliated with Hershey Medical Center in Harrisburg, Pa. She retired from her position as Director of Nursing at St. Lawrence Rehabilitation after many years.
Throughout her career and after retirement, Marge served on the St. Lawrence Rehabilitation Board of Directors. She was a past president of the American Cancer Society
Mercer County Chapter, State of New Jersey Nursing Advisory Committee, president of Mercer Medical (Capital Health) Auxiliary, and many other professional health organizations.
Marge always had a quick smile and kind word for everyone she met. She was generous and giving of herself to those around her. She will be dearly missed by the countless many whose lives she touched. She will be remembered as a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and friend to many. She showered her love on all of us in all she did and gave to us.
As a dear friend said of her "she is cut from a different cloth than current generations, more like silk chenille than denim; woven with intelligence, compassion, skill and love."
She is survived by her daughters, Robin Ellis (Mark), Sandra Martin (Richard); her grandchildren, Kathryn Fisher, Justin Ellis (Emily), Samuel Martin (Anna), Zachary Martin (Christina); and several great-grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Marge's name may be made to St. Lawrence Rehabilitation Foundation, 2381 Lawrenceville Road, Lawrenceville, NJ 08648.