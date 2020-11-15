1/1
Mark A. Boada
Mark Albert Boada passed away Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2020, from a heart attack while cycling with a friend in Tyler Park. He was 70.

Mark was born in Elizabeth, N.J. He and Evelyn, his wife of 45 years, have been longtime residents of Newtown, where they raised their family and are active in the community.

Mark was a graduate of Princeton University, held a certificate of Marketing from Columbia School of Business, and later earned a stockbroker's license. He enjoyed a varied career, which included working as a reporter for The Daily Record of Morristown, N.J., and the Newark Star Ledger. He held public relations positions with Lockheed Martin and Citibank in New York, and served as Vice President of Marketing Communications for Merrill Lynch.

Mark went on to work for CEI Group, Inc. for 11 years as chief writer, editor, and public relations representative, then joined Fleet Management Weekly in 2017 as executive editor. A tribute to Mark, by Janice Sutton and Ted Roberts, can be viewed on the website: FleetManagementWeekly.com.

Active in the community and politics, Mark was a member of The Newtown Democrats and Newtown Township Finance Committee. He enjoyed playing soccer, cycling, and many walks in Tyler Park. He was a prolific reader, writer, chess player, and devoted father and grandfather.

Mark will be greatly missed by his family and his many friends. He is survived by his wife, Evelyn Christiansen Boada; daughters, Sarah and Lauren Boada, son, Andrew Boada, and daughter-in-law, Hellen Miller; his beloved grandchildren, Eli and Nora Momtahan, and Eva Louise Boada; his brothers, Chris, Eric, Jeff, Albert, Larry, Stephen, his sister, Angelica, and step mother, Jean Boada.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to Newtown Ambulance Squad: 2651 S. Eagle Rd. Newtown, PA 18940 www.newtownambulance.org, or Anchor House: 482 Centre St. Trenton NJ 08611 www.anchorhousenj.org in memory of Mark Boada.

Due to health concerns for all, a celebration of life will be planned in the summer of 2021.

Send condolences to the funeral home's Web site listed below.

Varcoe-Thomas Funeral Home,

Doylestown

varcoethomasfuneralhome.com




Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Nov. 15, 2020.
