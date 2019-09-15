|
Mark A. Jackson passed away peacefully on Thursday, Sept. 12, 2019, at his home surrounded by family and his wife by his side. He was 55.
Born in Princeton, N.J., Mark was the son of Alice (Willis) Jackson and the late Charles Jackson. He was also preceded in death by his brother, Marty.
He was the beloved husband for 29 years and lifelong friend of 38 years to Patrice A. (Alexander) Jackson. He will be sadly missed by his brother, Michael, sister-in-law, Donna Jackson (Marty), brother-in-law, Tom Alexander (Lynette), and sisters-in-law, Colleen Lingerman and Heather Clark. He will be greatly missed by his many nieces and nephews along with the Hall family, Ken and Brenda, Diane (Nelson), Chris (Nelson), Kenny, Brenda and Brian.
Mark was a longtime resident of Levittown, Pa. and for the last 12 years a resident of Hampstead, N.C. He was roofer by trade for 30 years.
He loved his Philadelphia Eagles, playing poker and spending time with family and friends relaxing at the beach.
There will be a small memorial in his honor at the beach in Surf City, N.C. on Sept. 20, followed by a celebration of life at his home in Hampstead, N.C.
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Sept. 15, 2019