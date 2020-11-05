Mark A. Redding, of Lower Makefield Township, Pa. died on Thursday, October 29, 2020, at St. Mary Medical Center, Langhorne, Pa. He was 70.



He was born October 13, 1950, in Philadelphia, PA. Raised by his late mother, Helen (Campbell) Redding, he learned to achieve his personal best through hard work and study.



His motivation to succeed and compassion for others was a personal trait he carried throughout life.



Mark's first and most important priority was his family. He was a devoted husband and loving father who enjoyed holidays and special occasions with his family. His gentle humor and stubborn determination were endearing qualities to all who knew him. But to his granddaughters, he was fun loving "Pop-Pop" who loved them completely.



He had a brilliant mind for business that lead him to Villanova University where he graduated and launched a successful career in finances. Early in his career, he served as Chief Financial Officer at Kimberton Farms School in Chester County.



He continued to build upon his success as a Certified Public Accountant with George Comfort & Sons, Inc. and later with Pew Charitable Trusts.



Mark was a member of the Bucks County Association of Realtors, retiring in 2019 from Berkshire Hathaway Home Services Fox & Roach, REALTORS.



He was a respected longtime resident of Lower Makefield where he was known and trusted by friends, neighbors and business associates for his honesty and integrity.



He was preceded in death by his beloved daughter, Bonnie L. Redding, on September 23, 2020.



Surviving Mark are his loving wife, Frances (Zagone) Redding; his son, Eric A. Redding; granddaughters, Bella, 11, Ava, 6; and son-in-law, Harley C. Eshleman all of Yardley, Pa. And his brother, John H. Redding, Meridian, Idaho.



In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation (JDRF) to find a cure for Type 1 diabetes.



A memorial service celebrating Mark's life may be announced at a future date.



Fitzgerald-Sommer Funeral Home



Yardley, Pa.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store