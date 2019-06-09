|
Mark E. Gross of Bristol, Pa., passed away June 5, 2019, with his family by his side, holding his hand. He was 63.
Born in Philadelphia and raised in Levittown, he was the son of the late Thelma (Pomerantz) and Edward Gross. He was also preceded in death by his son, Lance. He was employed as a Dispatcher for Naval Support Activity in Philadelphia, retiring just two weeks ago.
Mark enjoyed the small joys in life and had a passion for adventures together with close friends and family. He was an avid Yankees fan, following the team closely and embracing the culture of Yankee Stadium. He also loved fishing in Margate, Wawa stops, vacationing in Ocean City, N.J., and Aruba, Diet Pepsi and his precious dog, Divi.
He will be sadly missed by his son, Bradly Gross; sister, Ann Feinstein (David); brother, Stuart Gross (Sheri); niece, Molly Gross; nephew, Edison Gross; grandchildren, Kylie Brofman and Nathaniel Gross; girlfriend, Vicki Hensley; and great friends, MarkMark and Zam.
A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, June 11, at King David Memorial Park, 3594 Bristol Rd., Bensalem, PA 19020. Yankees/blue attire welcomed.
Donations in Mark's name may be made to bestfriends.org.
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on June 9, 2019